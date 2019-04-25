Forecast: ‘Fine Spring days’ and a mostly dry weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Some fine spring days ahead as we wrap up the workweek.

Thursday will be sunny with some high clouds drifting through later in the day. Thursday night looks cloudy with some rain overnight for the mountains.

Friday will be mostly sunny but the convergence zone will keep the foothills pretty cloudy and damp. The rest of us will have a nice Friday with a breeze from the NW.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry except for the foothills/mountains.

Sunday looks mostly sunny. Enjoy! Lows near 45 with highs near 60 through the weekend.