Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A trooper with Washington State Patrol had to help a driver who was traveling the wrong way in an I-5 South HOV lane in Seattle Thursday morning.

Troopers said they'll file this one under "never thought I'd see that."

The vehicle was traveling slowly in the HOV lane -- going the wrong direction -- at the peak of the morning commute.

Troopers said fortunately, traffic wasn't backed up too much and no one was injured.