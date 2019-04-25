Deadly two-alarm house fire erupts in Everett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. – Fire crews are investigating the cause of a deadly two-alarm fire.

It started in the basement of a home on the 3600 block of Shore Avenue just after 3:30 a.m Thursday.

Three people were inside at the time.

According to Everett Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Steve Goforth, firefighters were faced with difficult challenges when they arrived on the scene. Goforth said crews took defensive positions because of the fire’s location and structural issues.

#BREAKING Fatal house fire in Everett. Initial call was 3 people trapped. Now confirmed 1 dead, 1 transported to hospital, 1 ok. Fire started in basement along Shore Ave. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/poXKixfh3z — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) April 25, 2019

Firefighters were able to reach the victims and pull them out of the home, but one of them, an elderly woman, died. Two of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are expected to be on the scene for hours looking for an exact cause.