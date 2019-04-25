Computer problems at Department of Licensing impacting driver’s license services

SEATTLE — A service that the Department of Licensing uses to issue new driver’s licenses is down as of Thursday afternoon, which means DOL offices statewide are unable to issue new driver’s licenses — or new vehicle registrations — until the problem is fixed.

DOL spokeswoman Christine Anthony said the computer glitch is not with the state, but with the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. DOL offices cannot issue new driver’s licenses or new vehicle registrations, but they can renew licenses and registrations.

They’re not sure what is causing the glitch, and there’s no ETA on when the system will be fixed.