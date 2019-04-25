Climbers soar to new heights for good cause

SEATTLE – Fourteen lucky people were given the opportunity to summit a Seattle icon in a unique way Thursday.

They climbed the 832 stairs from the ground to the roof of the Space Needle and it was all for a good cause. Of the 14 climbers, 10 of them are last year's top fundraisers for the cause and the fastest climbers.

The Base 2 Space climb is an annual fundraising event that has raised more than $2.5 million dollars for the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Space Needle Foundation over the last four years.

This coming Sunday, the real show kicks off when 4,000 additional participants will come to Seattle and make the climb.