REDMOND, Wash. — “THIS IS NEVER OK!”

THIS IS NEVER OK! RPD stopped driver for going 80 mph on SR-520 and found kid sleeping unrestrained in the back seat. Thankfully the child was fine, but PLEASE use car seats for kids, not Gatorade. Male arrested for reckless endangerment, no license, no insurance. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/deBaQuJR2a — RedmondWaPD (@RedmondWaPD) April 24, 2019

That’s the message Redmond Police have for the man who was driving 80 mph on SR-520 — with a child sleeping unrestrained in the back seat.

There was a car seat next to the child, but it was holding Gatorade, not the child.

The driver was arrested for reckless endangerment, no drivers license and no insurance.