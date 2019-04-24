× Suspect charged in sucker-punch attack on Orthodox priest arrested 8 times since 2017

SEATTLE — King County Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Kevin G. Siciliano with Assault in the Second Degree after deputies say he sucker-punched an Orthodox priest in Burien on April 16th. Abbot Tryphon was pumping gas when deputies say Siciliano approached him and hit him in the head. https://q13fox.com/2019/04/17/priest-randomly-attacked-at-burien-gas-station-in-broad-daylight/

The next day, Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Siciliano after investigators say he made threats to kill a bus driver. He was booked for Obstruction as well as other charges related to his behavior on the bus after he refused to give his real name to deputies. Siciliano was released from jail the next day.

Two days later, Seattle Police arrested Siciliano after surveillance video showed him hitting a woman with his closed fist in Pioneer Square. She was just walking by him on the sidewalk when he attacked her according to the police report.

Court documents show Siciliano’s conduct has been escalating since 2017. He was convicted in Seattle Municipal Court for attacking a man with a wooden stick on January 12th, tackling him when he tried to run away and assaulting him. He had a prior arrest on December 11th for assaulting someone inside the Union Gospel Mission.

Additionally, prosecutors say he assaulted an employee of the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) on July 3, 2018. He was later convicted for harassing that employee and violating a no contact order. Siciliano has been booked 8 times since 2017 and has failed to appear in court 4 times. He has no prior felony convictions that prosecutors could find in Washington state.

Bail was set at $100,000. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 6th.