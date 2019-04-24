Smoke from abandoned house fire clouds Seattle’s U-District, visible from I-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A fire at an abandoned house in Seattle's University District sent flames 30 feet in the air and a cloud of smoke that was visible from I-5.

Seattle Fire said the fire was at an abandoned home in the 4500 block of 9th Avenue East. No was was living in the home, but it's unclear if anyone was inside when the fire started.

Firefighters have not been able to go inside as they battle the flames because the home is unstable. It was set to be demolished.

Although it's not a threat to other buildings, the smoke plume was causing problems in the U-District and along I-5 Wednesday morning.