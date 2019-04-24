× Police worry babysitter may have victimized local children

TACOMA, Wash. – An 18-year-old Pierce County woman has pleaded not guilty to child porn charges.

Victoria Del Carmen is being held in jail on $300,000 bail. Not only is she accused of sharing illegal images investigators worry she may have produced child pornography using local children.

“The victims appear to be infants and toddlers,” said Detective Ed Troyer.

This week, local deputies traced her IP address to her South Hill home and confiscated several pieces of technology into evidence.

What’s worse, investigators believe Del Carmen placed an advertisement for babysitting services on the website care.com. Detectives worry some of her client’s children could have been victimized.

Court documents allege Del Carmen had been part of a federal investigation dealing with child pornography back in 2015 – and while she wasn’t prosecuted then, a man connected to that case was.

Detectives say Del Carmen admitted to downloading and swapping the illegal images – now they’re working to determine if any local children may have been victimized.

“We need to find out if she’s been around other kids,” said Troyer.

A spokesperson for care.com shared a statement with Q13 News that reads:

“This incident is deeply upsetting and our hearts go out to any victims and their families. We are reaching out local law enforcement to provide any assistance that we can.”

Meanwhile if you believe your family may be connected to the case detectives want to hear from you.

Tipsters can remain anonymous when calling in their tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips app.