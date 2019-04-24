One man killed, another injured in Tacoma bus stop shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at bus stop near the Tacoma Dome.

It happened on the 2900 block of East D Street around midnight. Police said two men, sitting at the bus stop, got into an argument with another man who was walking by them. That person fired a gun, striking the men at the bus stop.

Police said one of the victims died at the scene.

The other was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police officers are looking for the suspected shooter, who fled the scene.