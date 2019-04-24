Live at 1:00 p.m.: Memorial service for slain sheriff’s deputy Justin DeRosier

Memorial service for slain Washington sheriff’s deputy Justin DeRosier

Posted 10:25 AM, April 24, 2019

KELSO, Wash. -- A memorial service for slain Cowlitz County sheriff's deputy Justin DeRosier will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24 in Portland, Oregon.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman and the DeRosier family said Wednesday the service will be held at The Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

The 29-year-old DeRosier had been a Cowlitz County deputy since 2009 and was the married father of a 5-month-old daughter. He responded alone Saturday night to a motorhome blocking a road near the tiny southwestern Washington city of Kalama and reported over police radio that someone was shooting at him.

The Clark County Medical Examiner said Wednesday DeRosier died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities say Brian Butts fatally shot DeRosier and that Butts was shot to death by law enforcement Sunday following a manhunt.

