Letter from top Seattle, King County officials asks Ed McKenna to ‘step aside as Presiding Judge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle's city attorney and King County's director of public defense are asking Municipal Court Judge Ed McKenna to "step aside as Presiding Judge," according to a letter obtained by Q13 News.

The letter references public criticism by the judge over the sentencing of repeat offenders in the city.

Q13 News correspondent Brandi Kruse received a copy of the letter from a source Wednesday afternoon:

"We write to express our concern regarding several recent apparent violations of the canons of

judicial ethics. Our concerns are based on your repeated comments regarding the sentencing

recommendations made by prosecutors, the role of defense counsel, and problems you perceive

in the criminal legal system, as well as your conduct during the sentencing of Francisco

Calderon. We request that you adhere to the canons in the future so that parties appearing before

you can be assured of receiving a fair hearing before an unbiased judge. Additionally, we request

that you step aside as presiding judge so that your conduct does not further tarnish the

reputations of your fellow Seattle Municipal Court judges, to whom these criticisms are not

directed."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The letter goes on to ask McKenna to step aside as presiding judge.

"It is imperative parties in Seattle Municipal Court appear before judges who appreciate the

importance of judicial ethics. We request that you either comport yourself in a way that conforms

with the Canons of Judicial Conduct or that you recuse yourself in all criminal matters. We also

ask that you step aside as presiding judge. As long as you remain presiding judge and convene

bench/bar meetings, neither the City Attorney’s Office nor the Department of Public Defense

will attend. "The City Attorney and the Public Defender are adversaries in the courtroom and disagree on

many matters of criminal justice policy; rarely do we stand together on issues. We do so today

because of our shared concern that you are disregarding your duty to act with impartiality and

integrity. Recent political turmoil about Seattle’s criminal legal system calls for strict adherence

to the judicial tenet of impartiality, rather than self-aggrandizing disregard of it. Those appearing

before you deserve nothing less."

McKenna issued a brief statement Wednesday afternoon saying he takes issue with assertions made in the letter.

"The letter was released to the media before I received it," the statement reads. "Having just received the letter, I need time to consider it and I will be issuing a formal response in the near future.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News at 9, 10 & 11 for updates.