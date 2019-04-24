× Healthy Living: Understanding Parkinson’s Disease

It’s estimated 10-million people around the world are living with Parkinson’s disease. It is a neuro-degenerative disease that impacts the brain and over time can slow movement and speech. Parkinson’s is more common in people over 60-years-old and risks increase as we age. While there is no known cause or cure, therapies and treatments have been shown to improve quality of life for people living with the disease.

According to the National Institute on Aging, Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that leads to ‘shaking, stiffness, and difficulty walking, balance and coordination.’ Experts say symptoms can get worse over time and may result in behavioral and mental changes, including problems sleeping, feelings of loneliness and isolation, depression, trouble with memory and fatigue. The NIH also says Parkinson’s disease is about 50 percent more common in men than women.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and a time to shed a light on a disease that impacts so many. Recently, Dr. Drew Oliveira with Regence of Washington stopped by the Q13 studio to go over the basics of Parkinson’s Disease.

If you would like to learn more about Parkinson's Disease, the early signs of the disease, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment, along with ways you can find resources and support for yourself or a loved one living with the disorder, click here.