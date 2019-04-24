× Healthy Living: Deep Brain Stimulation improving quality of life for people with Parkinson’s

April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month. It’s a disorder that impacts hundreds of thousands of people across the United States. While there is no known cause for Parkinson’s, we do know it is a nervous system disorder. Over time, Parkinson’s Disease impacts and slows movement and speech, and often begins with tremors.

Thank you Dr. Peter Nora with Evergreen Health for stopping by Q13 to share important information about Deep Brain Stimulation for people living with Parkinson’s Disease. Dr. Nora shared the benefits of Deep Brain Stimulation along with the risks. He talked about why this works on improving quality of life for people in the later stages of Parkinson’s disease and who would be a good candidate for the surgery. Dr. Nora says in many cases, the procedure is covered by insurance and/or medicare.

If you would like to learn more about Deep Brain Stimulation and the work being done at Evergreen Health to help people living with Parkinson's Disease click here.