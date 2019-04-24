Eulogy: Slain Washington deputy Justin DeRosier ‘extraordinary’

PORTLAND, Ore. — A slain Washington state deputy is being remembered at his funeral as an extraordinary law enforcement officer with a contagious smile and an impressive work ethic.

Several thousand mourners, including hundreds of officers from across the Pacific Northwest, are attending Wednesday’s funeral for Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier in Portland, Oregon.

DeRosier was shot April 13 while responding to a call about a motorhome blocking a road.

The 29-year-old was married with a 5-month-old daughter.

Authorities found suspect Brian Butts the next day and fatally shot him after they said he ran out of the woods armed with a handgun.

They say Butts had methamphetamine worth up to $3,000 on him when he was killed.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast Wednesday in his honor.