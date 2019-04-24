Bus driver who drove passengers to safety during shooting spree honored by Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- When a man went on a shooting and carjacking rampage in North Seattle last month, bus driver Eric Stark got his passengers to safety, despite being shot himself.

On Wednesday, Stark was honored by the state Senate for his heroism.

He was driving on March 27 when the gunman fired at his bus, hitting him. He still managed to drive the bus out of the area and get his passengers to safety before getting treated for his own wounds.

Tad-Michael Norman, 33, was arrested for the spree that left two dead and Stark and another person injured. He claims he was blackout drunk and can't remember the shootings.