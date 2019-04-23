Worker dies after falling into meat grinder at Pennsylvania plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A worker at a Pennsylvania processing plant is dead after falling into a meat grinder Monday, according to WNEP.

"This was a horrible accident," Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

It happened at Economy Locker Storage Company in Muncy Township. The coroner says the 35-year-old female fell into the machinery around 11:30 a.m.

It's not clear yet what may have caused her to fall, but Kiessling told the paper that she was standing on a stair set with wheels and "was perhaps reaching for something in the grinder, which was about 6 feet off the ground."

Another employee at the plant reportedly found the victim, whose name is not being released until family members have been notified.

The Occupational Safety and Health Association is investigating the woman's death.