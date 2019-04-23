Truck poster renews push for answers in 1992 Misty Copsey case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- There's a new effort to find a missing teen who's been gone for nearly 27 years.

Washington State Patrol has teamed up with Kamway Trucking to put a poster of Misty Copsey on one of its trucks.

Misty vanished in 1992 after going to the Puyallup fair. She was just 14 years old.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, one in six children are found due to the public viewing of a photo. State Patrol is hoping this initiative will help bring Misty home.

"These are somebody's child, these missing children. Their families, their mothers and fathers, are looking for them," said Carri Gordon with WSP's Missing Persons Unit. "And so, especially in the case of long-term missing children, these kids have been missing too long. And we need to make sure that their cases stay in the public eye, and the public continues to look for them."

The poster shows how Misty looked when she was 14, and how she would look today. If you have any information you can call 1-800-THE-LOST or Puyallup Police.