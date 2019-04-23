× Suspected killer’s roommate says he robbed store for ‘fast money’

EVERETT, Wash. – A 25-year-old Everett man is behind bars accused of robbing then murdering a convenience store clerk late Monday night.

It all happened at the Broadway Grocery store in the Pinehurst neighborhood of Everett.

Police say the suspect also attacked a customer who interrupted the crime, and the suspect was arrested only a few blocks away from the store.

People have been dropping off flowers at the convenience store throughout the day. Many neighbors told Q13 News they were heartbroken, calling the family who runs the store friendly and generous.

Investigators from the Everett Police Department and the Washington State Patrol spent hours Tuesday scouring the crime scene after a clerk and customer were robbed and attacked by a man with a knife.

Police say the clerk died from his stab wounds and a female customer who interrupted the crime was able to escape the assault.

“The suspect also attacked her and tried to stab her,” said officer Aaron Snell. “Fortunately, she was able to fight him off and sustained very minor injuries.”

Police dogs were trailing the suspect while officers eventually caught up to him at only blocks away where he allegedly admitted to his roommate his role in the crime.

“He was all rattled, looked terrible and showed us the knife in his hand and he had blood and stuff,” said roommate Kenny Hala. “He said he wanted some fast money, so he robbed the store down the street, and he ended up killing the person. That’s what he said.”

Police surrounded the home and arrested the man without incident. The suspect’s roommate says he feels terrible about the assault that took the life of a beloved member of his neighborhood.

Plus, as to why this all happened, Hala believes his roommate was having trouble paying his bills.

“My mom was giving him and ultimatum to move out because he owned four month’s rent,” he said.

Q13 News has not named the suspect in the case because he has not yet officially been charged but, that could happen Tuesday. Police say he could face murder, attempted murder and robbery charges.