Reports: Seahawks agree to trade star pass rusher Frank Clark

According to multiple reports Tuesday morning, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade star pass-rusher Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a package of draft picks including Kansas City’s 2019 first-rounder.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that in addition to the Chiefs’ first round pick this year, Seattle would acquire Kansas City’s second round pick in 2020 and the two teams would swap mid round picks.

Rapaport said the deal is dependent on the Chiefs and Clark agreeing to a long term deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal as well and said the swap would be of third rounders.

The Seahawks had placed the franchise tag on Clark in March after the pass rushing specialist’s rookie contract expired this offseason. That would have paid him $17.1 million in 2019.

Clark had a breakout season in 2018 for Seattle, recording 13 sacks and 41 tackles. He racked up 35 total sacks in four seasons with the Seahawks after the team drafted him in the second round in 2015.