Police: Man stabs, kills convenience store clerk in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A 25-year-old man is behind bars facing murder and robbery charges after reportedly stabbing a convenience store clerk to death Monday night.

According to Everett Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to an assault with a weapon call at a convenience store in the 6900 block of Broadway Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found that a store employee had been stabbed. They used K9 officers to search for a suspect.

HAPPENING NOW: @EverettPolice investigating a homicide at this convenience store on Broadway. 25 yo male booked on investigation of murder.

During the search, someone called 911 and told police his roommate had just gotten home and said he had stabbed a man.

The caller’s roommate, a 25-year-old man, was detained without incident, police said.

Detectives said they believe the man planned a robbery and ended up stabbing the store employee.

The suspect was getting money from the clerk when a female entered the store, investigators said. The suspect grabbed the female and slashed at her, but she fought back. After a struggle, the female escaped and ran outside.

The suspect followed, but then ran to his residence and told his roommate what happened, police said.

The 25-year-old suspect has been booked into the Snohomish County Jail, where he will be charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of robbery.

The employee, an adult male, died at the scene.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the store clerk who was killed after his family has been notified.