Police: Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY -- Authorities say two men have been taken into custody after a police chase in Snohomish County.

Edmonds Police said Tuesday that the suspect in a homicide and a second person were taken into custody after the chase.

Police said there were several crashes during the chase and to expect delays in the area of 220th Street and Highway 99.

The homicide suspect and another suspect have been taken into custody. Expect a heavy police presence in the are of 220/Hwy99 for sometime. Expect traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/1SLoe2FHKq — Edmonds Police (@EdmondsPolice) April 23, 2019

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including Everett and Edmonds Police and the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

