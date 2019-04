SEATTLE — A person is in critical condition after being hit by a King County Metro bus on SR-509 in South Seattle.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, the pedestrian-bus collision happened in the northbound lanes of SR-509 just north of Cloverdale Street in Seattle.

The two left lanes of SR-509 were blocked at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers said drivers should find alternate routes.