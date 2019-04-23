Mostly cloudy Tuesday, but ‘lots’ of sunshine Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The overall forecast this week will be dry but we do have some spring showers that will roll through from time to time.

Tuesday will be mostly dry but the Convergence Zone will form and keep some light rain going for points east of Seattle and Everett. It will be mostly cloudy for the metro Tuesday.

Wednesday looks nice with lots of afternoon sunshine. Enjoy! Thursday will be pleasant as well.

Friday will have passing showers and sun breaks with an isolated thunderstorm for the foothills.

Saturday looks mostly dry for most but the Convergence Zone will be active for the foothills again. Right now, Sunday looks mostly dry.

Lows near 46 and highs near 61 this week.