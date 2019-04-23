Amber Alert issued after man stabs estranged wife, takes child in Spokane

Legislature OKs step toward year-round daylight saving

Posted 12:40 PM, April 23, 2019

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a measure to make daylight saving time permanent in the state if federal law changes to allow it.The House approved changes made in the Senate on 90-6 vote Tuesday. The measure now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Florida passed a similarly conditional measure last year, and in November, California voters passed a ballot measure to permit the state Legislature to establish daylight saving time year-round if federal law changes. A bill was introduced there a month after the election.

While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently — which Hawaii and Arizona have done — the reverse is prohibited and requires Congressional action.

More than 30 states are considering legislation related to the practice of changing clocks twice a year, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.

