Legislature OKs bill limiting measles vaccine exemptions

Posted 3:51 PM, April 23, 2019, by

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington Legislature has approved a measure to remove parents' ability to claim a personal or philosophical exemption to vaccinating their school-age children for measles.

The House voted 56-40 Tuesday to concur with amendments made in the Senate. The bill now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who has expressed support for limiting exemptions following a measles outbreak in the state that sickened 74 people.

Washington is among 17 states that allow some type of non-medical vaccine exemption for personal or philosophical beliefs.

In addition, medical and religious exemptions exist for attendance at the state's public or private schools or licensed day-care centers. Medical and religious exemptions remain in place under the measure.

The last case identified in southwestern Washington's Clark County — where 73 of the cases have been reported — was on March 18. An outbreak is considered over after 42 days with no new cases.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.