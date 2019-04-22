Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- There's a little rain in the forecast this week, but most of it will be dry and pleasant.

Monday starts out dry for all but some showers roll through later in the day. Most of the rain will be for the beach and foothills. Seattle benefits from the rain shadow but we all get some late day showers. Monday night will be wet for the eastside foothills.

Tuesday looks mostly dry but there will be an active convergence zone for points northeast of Seattle. Tuesday afternoon looks sunny for most.

Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant with some nice end of April sunshine. Friday and the weekend will have passing showers but it doesn’t look super wet.

Sun and showers as we head into the last days of April. Temperatures this week will be around 48 for lows and about 61 for highs.