× Report claims Washington rep Matt Shea supported spying on political opponents

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and other Democrats in Washington state are criticizing conservative state Rep. Matt Shea for appearing to support spying on political opponents.

Shea, a Republican from Spokane Valley, is a far-right politician with a long history of controversial positions, including a desire to split eastern Washington from the liberal west side of the state.

The Guardian newspaper reported Saturday it had obtained the contents of chats involving Shea and three other men.

The chats on the messaging app Signal took place in the days leading up to a supposed left-wing revolt in November 2017.

The men proposed to confront leftists with a variety of tactics, including violence, the newspaper said. The revolt never occurred.

Shea did not respond to a telephone message and email sent by The Associated Press.

Inslee released the following statement on Monday:

“There is no place for hate in Washington state, especially in Washington’s Legislature. Rep. Matt Shea’s history of hate has now crossed a new line. He participated in conversations that advocated for violence against those with dissenting opinions. He is actively conspiring with others to surveil and target political activists. “Rep. Shea embodies a strain of extreme ideology that, throughout the decades and into the present, has caused deep harm to people and families. I strongly condemn both his rhetoric and his behavior.”

Democratic chair Tina Podlodowski sent an open letter calling for Republicans to expel Shea from the GOP and Republican House Caucus.