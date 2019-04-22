Natural gas leak forces homes to be evacuated in south Seattle
SEATTLE — Several homes were evacuated Monday morning after a natural gas leak in south Seattle.
According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews were called shortly after 8:00 a.m. to a home in the 10300 block of Rainier Ave. S.
Nearby homes in that block and the 10400 block were evacuated as a precaution, firefighters said.
Puget Sound Energy crews were at the scene working to contain the leak.
Police said to expect road closures in the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.