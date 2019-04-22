× Man, 52, found dead in Lynnwood apartment

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man at a Snohomish County apartment.

Officials were called to the apartment building in the 15300 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood at about 1 p.m. Monday. A spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a friend of the man went to his apartment to check on him after not hearing from him for a while and discovered his body.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide and a sheriff’s office spokesperson said there was evidence that “a lot of violence” occurred at the apartment.

The man’s exact cause of death is unclear. His name has not been released.

Detectives were continuing to investigate at the apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. No information about a suspect was available.