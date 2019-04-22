Deputies: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in White Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- Deputies are investigating a reported burglary and fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning.

This happened in the 9800 block of 13th Avenue Southwest in the White Center area.

The homeowner told deputies he woke up to glass breaking in his home and found a burglar inside. He reportedly shot and killed the suspect while he was on the phone with 911, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are searching for a possible second suspect, but so far no one has been found.

Major Crimes Detectives are on the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.