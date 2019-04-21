× Meet Olivia Hussey! #WhyNotMePets

REDMOND, Wash. — Olivia Hussey is from Thailand and she’s hoping someone or a family will fall in love with her.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Olivia get adopted.

You can meet her through Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond. Staff think she’s about 4-years-old.

“Olivia loves people,” said Jme Thomas, the Executive Director at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue. “All ages. Everybody is great. It’s just the dogs that she’s a little hesitant over. I would say older children because of that activity level and young kids are pretty boisterous. I think she would prefer a quieter place, but she likes kids a lot.”

Olivia lost one of her legs after another dog attacked her and that’s one reason she gets uncomfortable when other dogs get too close.

“Obviously with three legs she’s a little slower,” said Thomas. “She’s not going to be a hiker per say, but she likes to go on little walks. She actually is an avid television watcher, so she likes nature programs.”

Olivia has been in Motley Zoo’s care since November.

If you are interested in adopting her, send an email to adopt@motleyzoo.org. You can also visit the rescue’s website for more information.