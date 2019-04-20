King County Search and Rescue save fallen mountain climber who broke both ankles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

King County Search and Rescue crews saved a young woman who fell while climbing Little Mount Si.

Officials says the girl was rock climbing with friends, when she fell onto a ledge and broke both of her ankles.

Amazingly, rescue crews were already on the mountain, at the time of the incident, training on how to deal with this exact situation.

About 50 search and rescue volunteers responded.

The girl was stuck on the mountain for hours before crews were able to wheel her down a hiking trail on a stretcher.

Once down, they raced her off to the hospital.

Deputy Peter Linde with King County Sheriff says this kind of incident is rare, but responses from King County Search and Rescue happen all the time. He says a lot of them are preventable.

"People rely on their phones. If their phone dies they might lose their navigation system. People use their phone as a flashlight; not recommended. It's not uncommon for people to call search and rescue because they don't have a flash light," said Linde.

Linde says the best thing anyone planning on going on hike can do is be prepared.

King County Search and Rescue suggestion bringing these ten essentials:

Naviagtion - map, compass, GPS

Sun Protection - glasses, sunscreen, hat

Insulation - extra clothes, avoid cotton

Illumination - headlamp, flashlight

First Aid Supplies

Emergency Fire - camp stove, matches

Repair Kit and Tools

Nutrition - (extra) food

Hydrations - (extra) water

Emergency Shelter

Communication - cell phone, whistel