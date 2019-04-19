Timothy Fourhorns-Harrell: Wanted sex offender convicted of raping woman with cerebral palsy

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

A convicted sex offender who violently raped a woman with cerebral palsy when he was 16 years old — is running under the radar.

Timothy Fourhourns-Harrell is a Level III sex offender — the worst of the worst and highest risk to re-offend.

The victim was 42 years old. She caught him trying to steal money from his father, something not surprising from a teen, but what happened next was horrific: He locked her inside the home, dragged her into a bedroom in a choke hold, punched her over and over in the face, pulled a knife, held it to her throat, threatened to stab and kill her — and raped her.

He’s failed to register as a sex offender several times since then and he’s wanted in Pierce County for doing it again.

“Not only is there the rape, there’s also the violence and the threat of death associated with it, so this is somebody who has not gone along with the system, was not amenable to treatment while he was in prison and has failed to register and somebody we want to find out where he’s at, hold him accountable and make sure he’s not around other victims,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

He’s 38 years old, 6’1” and weighs 220 pounds.

A few of his fake names are more unique than his real name, including ‘Whisperslikewind’ and ‘Darksideru Darkside.’ He also goes by the last name ‘Riggins,’ or ‘Riggons.’

If you know how to get him back on the map in Pierce County, use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).