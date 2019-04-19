Terra Buraas and Louis Shipley: Prolific prescription fraud suspects accused of scoring, selling more than 500,000 pills

WANTED IN TENINO —

Tenino Police say you’re looking at a pair of prolific drug dealers accused of scoring a half a million prescription pills in more than 50 drug store frauds.

Police say the powerful pills Terra Buraas and Louis Shipley are dealing are hitting the halls of Tenino High School. “They’ve stolen a ream of prescription paper. I believe around 600 pages-worth and they are going around to all of Puget Sound, trying to pass-off these prescription forgeries and then what they’re doing is they’re taking those and turning around and selling them so, they’re getting into our communities,” said Tenino Police Ofc. Craig Klumper. “Most of the problems we’re having now with this influx of pills is actually ending up in our high schools and so, that’s kids between 16 and 18 that are getting ahold of these pills and abusing them and so we’re trying to do what we can to stop that.”

She’s 45 years old, he’s 47 and police say they use dozens of fake names.

Both have multiple felony warrants for their arrest and a history of drug abuse and prescription forgery.

Officers say they’re hitting up and down the I5 corridor, from Arlington to Centralia and led Tenino Police on a high-speed chase that they got away from a few weeks ago in an older maroon Mercury Sable.

If you spot their car or them in your local drug store, or know where they’re hiding — call 911 immediately — then submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App, or by calling the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).