Police: Woman facing murder charge after reporting shooting as ‘attempted suicide’

TACOMA — Authorities say a woman who called 911 to report that a man had attempted suicide is now facing a murder charge.

Tacoma Police say they responded to a shooting at about 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of N. Pearl Street. Officials found a man with life-threatening injuries, and he died late Thursday evening.

Police said the woman who called 911 reported the shooting as an “attempted suicide,” but officers later determined that the shooting was not consistent with that.

The woman was initially arrested and booked on a domestic violence charge, but is now facing a murder charge.

The man’s identity has not been released.