No sign of missing Mukilteo teen three years after he disappeared

EDMONDS, Wash. -- The family of a missing Mukilteo teen says there have been no new leads in his disappearance.

Sixteen-year-old Tyler Christensen vanished on April 19, 2016 while walking to a youth group meeting at church.

In a post on the 'Help Find Tyler' Facebook page, they posted this update.

"Three years later we miss you even more, Tyler. You are always in our hearts and on our minds. He is still missing. We still don’t know what happened, nor do we have any new leads or updates. We keep looking, sharing, hoping, praying. We haven’t given up. Trusting the One Who knows all the answers, even if we never will."

Following his disappearance, the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said that their probe pointed toward him "making plans to leave the area and that he left his home on his own volition." But investigators said they'd still like to find him to ensure he's safe.

"We received a tip that someone had picked him up between Kingston and Poulsbo," said Liz Christensen, Tyler's sister.

She said her brother was seen hitchhiking on the same night he disappeared. They believe he took a ferry to Kingston. The man who gave him a ride said Tyler seemed upbeat and was asking for directions to Shelton and planning to go hiking in the Olympics.

Why did Tyler go missing?

"I'd like to ask him that. I honestly don't know," said Liz.

She said there were no problems at home and they have no idea why he left. She thinks he may just be on an adventure and looking for something, but has no idea what that is.

"We would rather follow up on several leads that don't lead to Tyler than miss out on that one clue that could help us find him," said Liz.

She is hoping people will go to grocery stores, restaurants, ranger stations and gas stations and post the fliers, especially in Shelton and the Olympic Peninsula. She is also encouraging people to help search for them but reminding them to go in teams, search during daylight hours and to dress appropriately for the weather.

"The last thing we would want is for someone else to go missing while searching for Tyler," said Liz.

She's praying her brother is alright and hoping he knows how much his family loves him.

"We want Tyler to come home. Whatever's going on. It doesn't matter why he left. We're not mad, we're not upset. We just want to know that he's OK," said Liz.

Tyler is 5-foot-11, 145 pounds with blue eyes and light brown hair in a buzz cut. If you see him, call 911.