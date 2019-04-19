Luciano Cortes: High-Violent Offender fresh out of prison is already in the wind

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High-Violent Offender, Luciano Cortes, led police on a 30-mile high-speed chase through Benton and Yakima County— while strung out on meth.

The recklessness he showed last year got him busted for drug possession and eluding. It took the help of five law enforcement agencies — and a spike strip to stop him.

Cortes just got out of prison two weeks ago, never checked-in with his corrections officer, so now he’s breaking probation in Benton County.

He’s also been busted for several domestic violence crimes and resisting arrest.

He’s 38 years old, 5’11”, weighs 160 pounds and has ‘Southside’ inked on the back of his neck.

He was last living in Prosser and also has ties to Toppenish and the Yakima area.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.