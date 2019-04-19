Kent man charged in deadly carjacking

KENT, Wash. — The King County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man with murder in the shooting death of Jered Sperling.

Gurkeerat Singh Kainth, 23, is accused of shooting Sperling after stealing his truck Monday at the East Hill Storage facility, 10625 SE 240th St. Officials say Sperling jumped in the back of the truck as he drove off and was later shot.

Kainth is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say he admitted to being on drugs at the time of the incident.

He was arrested Tuesday at a Kent apartment after being identified in surveillance footage, officials said. The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there were two warrants out for his arrest prior to the carjacking and shooting.

A judge ordered him held on $1 million bond Thursday, but prosecutors have asked that his bond be raised to $2 million after his murder charge was increased from second- to first-degree.

Kainth is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at 9 a.m. May 2.