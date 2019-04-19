Inslee signs bill eliminating statute of limitations for child sex crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- It is now easier to prosecute people for sex crimes involving children in Washington state.

On Friday, Go. Jay Inslee signed a bill eliminating the statute of limitations for felony sex crimes targeting kids.

It's a bill that's been in the works for a few years. Legislators behind the bill say sexual assault crimes are one of the most under-reported types of crime, and when people work up the courage to report them it's often many years later.

They hope that by getting rid of the statute of limitations for crimes committed against children, more victims will be able to come forward. The statute of limitations for sex crimes against adults remains at 20 years.