Help ID bold bakery burglar seen stealing store’s cash register

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

I’m sick of seeing lowlife burglars crippling ‘mom and pop’ businesses just to get their fix.

This guy with the cash register in his hands broke into the ‘Chez Grand-Pere Bakery’ on 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace on March 3rd. In addition to the register and some cash, he stole the iPad and other electronics that the store uses for their business.

A well-placed surveillance camera did catch a good look at his face though and detectives hope you can tell them his name.

“Someone broke in on the 3rd of March, early in the morning. They stole the cash register and some other items in there and they left and the picture you have is of the suspect as he’s leaving the bakery,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Pat Hatchel. “We’d like to catch him pretty bad. This bakery has been burglarized before and they don’t need that, they’re just out there doing their thing in the community.”

If you recognize him, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). A cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.