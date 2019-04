Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Q13 News, we're a family! So we wanted to take some time this morning to officially welcome the newest member of the Q13 News This Morning team: Omar Lewis.

Omar has been reporting at Q13 News for several months. He will now be joining Alexandra Lewis each weekend on Q13 News This Morning on JOEtv from 7-11 a.m.

Follow Omar on Facebook and Twitter