Joseph Ross: If you spot wanted theft suspect lurking around your work truck – call 911

WANTED IN PUYALLUP —

Police say theft suspect, Joseph Ross, is known to prowl parking lots looking for large cargo-style vans and trucks to break into and steal tools — getting away with thousands of dollars’ worth in the theft he’s wanted for in Puyallup. “Mr. Ross indicated to us that he targets these type of vehicles, because they’re easy money, so he looks for work trucks with the hopes he can easily break into them, cut the padlock, or sometimes they’re left unlocked and steal tools. Obviously tools are pretty expensive and in this case there was over $5,000 worth of tools stolen,” said Puyallup Police Capt. Ryan Portmann.

The photo lineup shows how the years have treated Ross. Starting with the photo on the left from 2011, up to now.

His warrant’s for vehicle prowling, theft, trafficking stolen property and drugs.

Joseph Ross is 38 years old, 5’9” and weighs 200 pounds.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).