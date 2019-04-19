Man who stabbed family dog, posted photos on Instagram sentenced to 364 days under plea deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: April 19, 2019

King County Superior Court Judge Johanna Bender sentenced Christopher J. McCabe to 364 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to Animal Cruelty in the first degree and Misdemeanor Harassment-Domestic Violence. That is the maximum sentence allowed under this plea deal.

McCabe was given credit for 261 days time served as part of the plea deal and to pay $1,000. He was ordered to undergo anger management training and was banned from owning any pets for life.

Judge Bender ordered McCabe back for a review hearing in 60 days to ensure that he is complying. At that time, she expects a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and for him to follow all treatment recommendations.

A victim's advocate read a statement in court prepared by McCabe's ex-wife and kids to detail the emotional trauma they suffered following the abuse of their family pets. She is asking to remain anonymous for safety reason. "I choose to remain unidentified but appreciate all the support and prayers from the public," she said.

If McCabe comes anywhere near his ex-wife and kids, police can arrest him for violating a no-contact order.

'Lola' spent months fully recovering from her injuries. She was placed into a new, loving home.

"We wish McCabe would have had to serve the maximum penalty for this horrendous crime, but Pasado's Safe Haven is now more motivated that ever to continue our efforts working with law enforcement and prosecutors so that violent offenders like this will absolutely be held accountable for crimes against animals" said a spokesperson for Pasado's Safe Haven. https://www.pasadosafehaven.org/

The maximum sentence under state law for a Class C felony is up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine but those convicted of Animal Cruelty in the 1st Degree rarely take their cases to trial. Most agree to a plea deal and serve less than a year in jail as was the case with James Evans in Thurston County who was convicted after hanging a therapy dog from a tree. https://q13fox.com/2016/04/11/bail-set-at-50000-for-suspect-accused-in-rapekilling-of-service-dog-in-thurston-county/

UPDATE Dec. 4, 2018 --

Christopher McCabe contacted the court Tuesday morning and posted an additional bond amount. His warrant was quashed and he is now set for a case hearing later this month.

Original story Dec. 3, 2018 --

RENTON, Wash. -- A $100,000 bench warrant has been issued after a man accused of stabbing his dog more than a dozen times last year did not show up for his court date.

In November of 2017, King County prosecutors charged 37-year-old Christopher McCabe with two counts of Animal Cruelty in the First Degree.

Earlier this year, McCabe was released on $75,000 bail. Prosecutors added a deadly weapon enhancement -- which adds 6 months to a potential sentence -- and an aggravator for lack of remorse, which can be used as a basis for an exceptional sentence. The case was also designated as a Domestic Violence case.

A gruesome crime

According to court documents, deputies responded to his home in the 14000 block of 145 Ave SE on October 20th after his estranged wife reported seeing Instagram photos showing the 5-year-old black lab mix in a bathtub covered in blood. When deputies arrived, they say McCabe took off out the back door of the home and was arrested a short time later by a Renton Police officer.

Deputies found Lola in the bathtub and say she appeared to have been stabbed multiple times in her torso, face and legs with a pitchfork and a long knife attached to a flagpole.

A King County Animal Control Officer arrived and rushed Lola to the Blue Pearl Veterinary Hospital in Renton.

Deputies also found a rabbit burned in fire pit in the backyard. When questioned, detectives say McCabe told them that ‘God had given him insight and that dogs contained evil spirits and referenced a scripture in the bible, Matthew 8:31, which is when Jesus casted demons out of man and into a herd of pigs’.

Court documents indicate McCabe showed no remorse and believed he had done what God wanted him to do.

What about the dog?

Since the attack last year, Lola has recovered from her injuries and has been placed into a new home.

If you can tell King County sheriff's deputies where Christopher McCabe is, use the P3 Tips App that you can download for free to your cell phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous.