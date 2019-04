× WSDOT seeking input on I-90/SR-18 interchange

WSDOT is asking drivers to weigh in on ways to ease traffic at the intersection of I-90 and SR-18 in the Snoqualmie area.

Officials say the intersection is one of the busiest in the state, and needs to be updated in order to keep up with growth in nearby communities.

You can click here to see the options WSDOT is considering, and leave your input.

The online open house will be available until April 30th.