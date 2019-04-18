Thousands of youth come together to celebrate giving back

Seahawks 2019 regular season schedule released

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly sixteen thousand students from across Western Washington gathered in Tacoma for “WE Day.” The event is put on to celebrate a year of action that transformed communities and changed lives.

The event doesn’t cost money to get into, instead students earned a ticket by giving back through volunteerism. The day was filled with world-renowned speakers and A-list performers including singer Ciara, actress Ariel Winter, and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez among others.

Also in attendance, arguably the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who spoke about making a difference.

The organization behind “WE Day” has inspired more than a million kids across the world since it launched in 2007.

