BAINBRIDGE ISLAND -- Authorities say a man died in a fire Thursday evening in Winslow.

Bainbridge Island Fire Department says the fire was reported at about 8 p.m. in a second-floor apartment at 123 Madison Ave. An elderly man was found dead in the apartment, and one other person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Four other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The man's identity was not released.