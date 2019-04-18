Investigators need ID of four suspects in theft of SUV with cats inside

TACOMA, Wash. — The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force is asking for the public’s help to identify four suspects after Richelle Sherwood’s 2014 Ford Expedition with WA plate ATK 5824 was stolen last Friday night in Tacoma.

There were two cats inside her SUV in their carriers. Both cats have been found after they were dumped out of the vehicle on Sunday and are safe.

The thief broke out the back window of the SUV that was parked at the Azteca Restaurant by the Tacoma Mall and then followed a gold Impala out of the parking lot. Thanks to a tip from a Washington’s Most Wanted viewer and a receipt for the motel found inside the Expedition when it was abandoned on Tacoma Ave S on Tuesday, detectives located surveillance video of two men and two women using the stolen Expedition.

You can see the matching license plate in the background of two of the photos. Detectives say they also have video of the suspects cleaning out the broken glass and removing the front license plate.

If you can identify any of the suspects or know where the Task Force can find them, submit a tip to at AutoTheftTips@wsp.wa.gov or call (253) 329-2442. If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at www.P3Tips.com or by using he P3 Tips App on your cell phone. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS.