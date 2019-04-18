Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms for some areas Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The weather will change this weekend from cloudy and wet to some nice, sunny periods.

Friday starts out wet for most of us, but Seattle gets the least amount due to the rain shadow. A strong Convergence Zone forms mid-morning near Seattle and that means we will have a few hours of heavy rain or isolated thunderstorms. Most of the action will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The heaviest rain/hail/wind/isolated storms will be east of Seattle but remember: When thunder roars head indoors!

Pretty wet Friday afternoon for points north and east of Seattle. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/OtO0XAyvVF — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) April 19, 2019

The rest of the viewing area will be dry all of Friday.

Friday afternoon will dry up and the Metro will have a dry evening commute. Friday night will be clear and breezy for all.

Saturday looks great with Sunshine but it will be breezy and cooler. Easter looks fine.