‘Classic spring weather’ with temps in the mid-60s through the weekend

SEATTLE -- It's classic spring weather in the PNW.

For the first time in 12 days we got above 61 on Wednesday. At least it feels like spring now and through the weekend.

Thursday starts out dry and mild for the metro. North of Seattle will be wet. Thursday afternoon will be wet for all. Thursday will be a humid and even a little warm especially since it was so cold the last week or so. The high Thursday will be near 65.

It will be rainy through Friday morning's commute. Friday will be breezy but by the afternoon hours all will be dry.

There will be a convergence zone during the day so isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Friday night and the holiday weekend look mostly dry. Enjoy!